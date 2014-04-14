* Industry Minister says EU support for renewables too
generous
* Sees more likelihood of only one new unit, not two, at
Temelin
* Minister does not see reason to change CEZ management
PRAGUE, April 14 The Czech Republic wants to
continue expanding nuclear energy capacity despite cancelling a
tender to build two new units and believes the European Union
should be more supportive of atomic power, Industry Minister Jan
Mladek said on Monday.
Majority state-owned CEZ cancelled a tender last
week to build two new 1,200 MW units at the Temelin nuclear
power station. The move followed a sharp fall in European power
prices, and the government's denial of price guarantees had made
the $10-15 billion project uneconomical.
But nuclear energy still enjoys wide political and public
support in the EU member state of 10.5 million people, unlike in
neighbouring Germany and Austria. Berlin declared a departure
from nuclear energy in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster
in Japan, while Austrians have long rejected atomic energy.
In an interview, Mladek suggested that the best hope for the
future expansion of nuclear power would be a shift in EU policy
away from priority support for renewable energy towards more
backing for the nuclear option.
"Even in Germany there seems to be a shift, which is
decisive for us, unfortunately insufficient so far. But it has
started at least, because it begins to be hardly sustainable for
Germany, that level of support (for renewables)," Mladek said.
Under new EU rules published on April 9, funding green
energy will become harder in a move designed to replace
subsidies with market-based schemes, just when the Ukraine
crisis has heightened the need for alternatives to imported
fossil fuel.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved last week a
reform of Germany's renewable energy law designed to curb a rise
in the cost of electricity in Europe's biggest economy driven by
the rapid expansion of green power.
If there is another Czech push for new nuclear units, it may
be reduced to just one unit at Temelin and, as previously
contemplated, one unit at the Dukovany plant in the country's
southeast, Mladek said.
"If there is construction, then it will probably be one
block at Temelin and one at Dukovany," he told Reuters. Dukovany
and Temelin each have capacity of over 2,000 MW at the moment.
CEZ itself said when cancelling the Temelin tender that it
was not giving up on nuclear power altogether, but any new
decision now seems far off.
Mladek has said the state could build the new nuclear blocks
through a new state-owned company, which would lease the
capacity to CEZ. That would remove some of the restraints to
building nuclear power with questionable returns that hold back
CEZ as a publicly listed company.
Toshiba unit Westinghouse, French Areva
and a Russian-led consortium including Atomstroyexport competed
in the voided Temelin tender, the Czech Republic's biggest ever.
CEZ MANAGEMENT
The cancellation has renewed questions over the new
centre-left government's support for CEZ Chief Executive Daniel
Benes. The Czech state holds a 70 percent stake in CEZ.
Finance Minister Andrej Babis of the centrist ANO party has
criticised results of state-controlled companies, including CEZ,
and Czech media have speculated Benes may be under threat.
But Mladek, from Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social
Democratic party, said he saw no reason for Benes' departure.
"I have noticed some objections (towards CEZ management),
but not in particular regarding the tender, as everything there
was done right," Mladek said. "I don't see any reason (for
management changes), definitely not because of the Temelin
tender."
Shareholders are preparing to vote on a dividend. Babis has
called on CEZ to pay out 100 percent of its 2013 profit, which
would depart from the firm's policy of paying 50-60 percent.
Analysts have said the room for a dividend would be bigger in
coming years with the Temelin project scrapped.
