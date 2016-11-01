PRAGUE Nov 1 Six companies have shown interest
in building additional nuclear reactors at existing power plants
in the Czech Republic, a government official was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic has kept open plans to build new nuclear
power capacity even after state-controlled utility CEZ
cancelled a tender to enlarge its Temelin power station in 2014.
However, any decision to proceed with construction is
unlikely to come until after a new government is in place
following elections due in October 2017.
Jan Stuller, the government's special envoy for nuclear
power, told the CTK news agency that Russia's Rosatom, French
group EDF, U.S. company Westinghouse, Korea
Hydro & Nuclear Power, China General Nuclear Power and a
grouping of France's Areva and Mitsubishi Atmea
had all shown interest in future construction.
"It is important to stress that this is not about offers for
the construction of new nuclear plant blocks, but responses to
our request for information," he was quoted as saying.
The Czechs have not backed away from nuclear power, even
though neighbours like Germany look to shut down old units while
Europe shifts towards renewable power.
CEZ, central Europe's largest listed utility, operates two
nuclear power plants, each with capacity just above 2,000 MW.
The cancellation of the company's tender to enlarge the
Temelin plant more than two years ago was partly because it was
unable to obtain price guarantees from the government.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)