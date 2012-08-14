PRAGUE Aug 14 Czech oil company MND has bought 50 percent stakes in three oil exploration companies in Georgia from Blake Oil and Gas, a private company focusing on gas exploration in the former Soviet country.

MND did not disclose how much it was paying for the stakes in Ninotsminda Oil, Canagro and Canagro Norio, which have exploration and production licences for three areas in Georgia, but it said its investment in the deal should exceed 2 billion crowns ($98 million) over the next three years.

In the event of further oil discoveries, MND plans to invest 38 billion crowns in the venture over the following seven years, it said. ($1=20.3331 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)