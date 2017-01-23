(Adds FinMin, details)

PRAGUE Jan 23 Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday he would propose to the cabinet that state miner Diamo buy hard coal mining group OKD, the insolvent unit of New World Resources (NWR), for the nominal price of 1 crown ($0.0397).

Mladek added he would still prefer a private buyer take over the OKD mines, a major employer in the northeast of the Czech Republic.

The company had started a search for a strategic partner in November last year.

Finance Minister Andrej Babis immediately spoke against the idea of buying OKD, calling it a "populist step" and said his fellow minister's proposal could damage the ongoing sale process.

Babis is the leader of junior government party ANO, which is leading in polls before a planned election in October this year.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats, of which Mladek is a member, are trailing by double digits in the polls.

OKD, which has 14,000 workers in the eastern Czech industrial region, has been hit in recent years by sinking global coal prices.

It is going through a court-backed reorganisation after filing for insolvency in May last year.

In November shareholders of its parent group NWR approved liquidation of NWR. ($1 = 25.1610 Czech crowns)