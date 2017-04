Firefighters search an area after an explosion in Prague January 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech police found weapons at the Palestinian mission in Prague, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday, a day after safe exploded there, killing ambassador Jamal al-Jamal.

"Yes I can confirm that," spokeswoman Andrea Zoulova told Reuters when asked about a report on the discovery of weapons. She gave no details about the type or quantity of weapons found. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by John Stonestreet)