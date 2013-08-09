(Corrects to show Necas government collapsed over scandals)
PRAGUE Aug 9 The Czech lower house of
parliament will shift a vote on its dissolution for an early
election to Aug. 20 from Aug. 16, a party leader said on Friday.
Opinion polls show the Social Democrats are likely to win an
early vote by a double-digit margin. They have pledged to undo
some of the collapsed centre-right cabinet's pension reform and
raise some taxes to replenish public coffers.
The house will most likely agree by a large majority to end
its term more than half a year early to overcome political
deadlock that has crippled policymaking in the central European
country, a European Union member.
On Wednesday, parliament voted against giving confidence to
a government formed in June by allies of leftist President Milos
Zeman and which was opposed by most political parties.
At the same time, the voting showed no formation could count
on a reliable majority to form its own government. That prompted
TOP09 conservatives, the second biggest party in the previous
centre-right administration, to support an early election plan.
Petr Gazdik, head of the parliamentary caucus of TOP09, said
the dissolution vote would be moved from next Friday to Aug. 20
to ensure a quorum of deputies for the motion, which needs 120
votes in the 200-seat lower house.
"Friday is not the most common day for a lower house
meeting," he said on Czech Television. "It's not like someone
does not want to return from (holidays in) Croatia, but there
are several deputies who have serious health or family issues."
Three parties - TOP09, the centre-left Social Democrats and
the far-left Communists - have said they would back the plan.
They have 122 seats among them. Several other deputies said they
would also support the motion.
An early election may be held around October. The Social
Democrats are likely to form the next government, although they
will probably need a coalition partner. The party speaks in
favour of higher taxes for utilities and high wage earners and
supports steps to prepare the country for adoption of the euro.
The cabinet of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok that lost the
confidence vote on Wednesday is expected to resign on Friday, or
possibly next week. It will stay on in a caretaker capacity,
probably until the election.
Rusnok's government replaced the centre-right coalition of
Prime Minister Petr Necas that crumbled in June under the weight
of a spying and bribery scandal.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)