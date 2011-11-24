PRAGUE Nov 24 Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 17 percent year-on-year rise in third-quarter core profit, a touch below expectations, thanks to lower raw material prices, it said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 10.8 million euros in the quarter, just below the average estimate of 10.88 million in a Reuters poll.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2011 EBITDA to grow 2-7 percent, but said it would be at the lower end of the range. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)