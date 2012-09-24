* Klaus opposes several government policies
* Veto follows rejection of tax bills
* Move increases chance of instability
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Sept 24 Czech President Vaclav Klaus
vetoed the government's pension reforms on Monday, the latest in
a series of moves that undermine the prime minister and could
bring his fragile coalition down.
The Czech Republic and some other central European economies
have so far largely avoided the political and market upheaval
seen in the neighbouring euro zone and even been regarded as a
safe haven because they have relatively low debts and deficits.
But Czech public debt is rising and the government has cut
spending and raised taxes to balance the budget and keep
investors onside.
This has sent the economy into recession and made the
cabinet deeply unpopular, increasing the chance of instability
faced by several euro zone states pushing through austerity.
Klaus has made it harder for the government, vetoing several
reforms, and some analysts say he wants to weaken Prime Minister
Petr Necas and boost his own ratings before leaving office in
March next year.
The pension bill is the biggest reform of the centre-right
government's two years in office and is seen by economists as
essential to putting Czech finances onto a healthier path.
But Klaus said the reform, which allows workers to divert a
portion of social security payments into private schemes, lacked
political acceptance and was badly timed as it would initially
worsen the deficit at a moment of economic turmoil in Europe.
"Launching the reform in such a situation is a hazard with
people's confidence, a hazard with the stability of the pension
system and a hazard with both public and private finances,"
Klaus said.
INSTABILITY
Necas, who relies on a fragile coalition to get bills passed
in parliament, is facing a rebellion in his party that may cost
him his job. He said Klaus was hurting the cabinet.
"Mr. President surely knows that some of his steps, based on
the opposition's arguments, do not contribute to the
government's political stability," he said in a statement.
The eurosceptic Klaus opened the battle last month by
lambasting Necas's plan to increase the value added tax (VAT)
while the economy is in a recession, a move the government says
is necessary to squeeze the 2013 budget deficit below 3 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP).
Czech bond yields have fallen to record lows during the euro
zone crisis but the government fears a ratings downgrade or
investor exodus if it does not stick to its fiscal targets.
Fiscal tightening has played a big part in pushing the Czech
economy into a recession which started in the final months of
last year. Plans for further tax hikes have added to the gloom
and made people and companies freeze spending and investment.
A group of deputies in Necas's Civic Democrat Party have
sided with Klaus, the veteran leader who has shaped much of the
past 20 years of democracy. The tax package was defeated in a
parliamentary vote this month.
Necas has opened negotiations with the rebels to find a
compromise and said he would quit unless the government's tax
plans are approved in a repeated vote in the coming weeks.
The veto of the pension reform, which would allow people to
send part of their social security contributions to private
pension funds, is a new worry.
Analysts have said the rebellion may be inspired by
jockeying for power ahead of a party congress in November where
Necas has to defend his chairmanship.
PLAYING FOR INFLUENCE
Klaus won acclaim for the country's macroeconomic
transformation in the early 1990s but was later criticised for
failing to promote the rule of law in the capital markets.
As prime minister in 1992-1997 he oversaw the 1993 split of
Czechoslovakia and often squared over policies and political
culture with President Vaclav Havel. Opponent of the euro, he
also despises any action against global warming and has warm
relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some commentators say the pension veto might be another
example of Klaus squaring off with the government to increase
his influence.
The standoff brings memories of 2009 when several Civic
Democrat deputies loyal to him downed a cabinet led by Mirek
Topolanek in the middle of the country's EU presidency, said
political commentator Petr Kambersky of newspaper Lidove Noviny.
"Klaus...will do anything that will weaken or down the
cabinet and raise his own influence," he said. "His term ends in
five months and he wants to leave with a bang as a big player
and not fizzle out quietly as an old-timer ignored by all."
But Necas may still survive, Kambersky said.
"There is fear of what would follow," he said.
A new election, a possibility if Necas fell, would almost
certainly be won by the opposition centre-left Social Democrats.
The pension reform, seen by private-sector analysts as
necessary but too mild, would initially deepen the public sector
deficit as the savings would be missing in the budget.
But eventually it should help people sustain their living
standards in retirement even as population ageing eats into
money available to pensioners in government budgets.
The lower house can overturn Klaus's veto with at least 101
of the total 200 votes, an uncertain prospect for Necas given
the rebellion by a handful of his backbenchers.