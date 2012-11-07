* President had vetoed the reform
* Government overturned his veto in parliament
* Vote shows shaky government still able to do business
PRAGUE, Nov 7 The lower house of the Czech
parliament on Wednesday cleared the way for pension reform to
get underway next year, giving its final approval to legislation
that will allow change, a victory for the country's unpopular
and unstable government.
The lower house chose to ignore President Vaclav Klaus who
had vetoed the reform bills in a vote that will in time permit
Czechs to divert part of their social security payments to
private pension accounts from state ones.
The plan has been criticised for being both too tame and too
radical and the vote came hours after the lower house had
approved a bill allowing the government to increase value-added
and income taxes next year to raise revenue for the budget.
The two votes showed that the centre-right government -
which has been weakened by defections that have left it with
just 99 out of 200 seats in the lower house - could still muster
a majority after quelling a backbench rebellion.
The reform, discussed by successive governments but only
adopted by Prime Minister Petr Necas's cabinet, aims to help
people build up pension savings to mitigate against the risk of
lower state pensions in future due to an ageing population.
In the short to medium term, the reform will reduce revenues
for the state as people divert part of their social security
contributions away from the budget.
The spirit of the reform runs counter to steps taken in
recent years by governments in Hungary, Poland and Slovakia who
have rolled back fund-based systems to plug budget holes.
Rating agencies have cautiously praised the proposed Czech
reform but both private sector economists and opposition
politicians have criticised it.
Klaus said he vetoed it because it came at a time of
financial market uncertainty, lacked cross-party political
acceptance, and was badly timed during economic turmoil in
Europe.
Klaus, the founder of the centre-right Civic Democrats now
led by Necas, has repeatedly criticised government policies in
the past few months in what political commentators have seen as
an attack on the cabinet.
Critics say only a minority of Czechs would benefit from the
plan that would divert 3 percent of their salary to private
funds, complemented by a 2 percent contribution from the savers'
net income.
The government has said it expects about half of adult
Czechs to join the scheme, but analysts see only a 10-20 percent
participation rate.
The centre-left opposition Social Democrats have said they
would change or cancel the plan if they win power in the next
election, which is planned for 2014.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Osborn)