Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
PRAGUE, April 25 Shareholders of tobacco firm Philip Morris Czech Republic approved on Friday paying out a 820 crown dividend per share from 2013 profit and retained earnings, the company said.
The company will also pay 60 crowns per share from a dissolved reserve fund.
Last year the Czech cigarette maker paid a dividend of 900 crowns per share.
Consolidated net profit dropped by 8.8 percent to 2.23 billion crowns, putting earnings per share at 811 crowns. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
