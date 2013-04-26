PRAGUE, April 26 Shareholders of tobacco firm Philip Morris Czech Republic approved on Friday to pay out a dividend of 900 crowns ($45.35) per share from 2012 profit and retained earnings, the company said.

Last year the Czech cigarette maker paid a dividend of 920 crowns per share.

Consolidated net profit fell 3.9 percent in 2012 to 2.44 billion crowns, or 889 crowns per share. ($1 = 19.8458 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)