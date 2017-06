PRAGUE, March 27 Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR proposed a gross dividend of 920 crowns ($49.93) per share on 2011 profit, it said in an invitation to its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Consolidated net profit rose to 2.54 billion crowns ($137.84 million) last year from 2.39 billion in 2010 for the company.

Last year, Philip Morris CR paid a 1,260 crown per share dividend from profits and retained earnings. ($1 = 18.4268 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)