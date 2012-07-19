Even moderate drinking linked to changes in brain structure, study finds
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
PRAGUE, July 19 Market share of Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 2.7 percentage points to 42.8 percent in the second quarter, hit by a decline in the shipments of low-margin local brands, its parent group said on Thursday.
Philip Morris International (PMI), which holds a majority stake in the Prague-listed company, also said the Czech cigarette market fell 4.2 percent in the quarter mainly due to tax-driven price increases in the first and second quarters.
PMI's shipments fell 9.8 percent in the Czech market, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)