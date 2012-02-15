PRAGUE A Czech Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Prague on Wednesday after the captain collapsed and died in mid-flight, the company said.

The ATR propeller aircraft on a regular flight from Warsaw to Prague with 46 passengers on board, landed under the control of the co-pilot and no one was injured.

"Safety of passengers was not threatened. The landing was conducted without complications by the second pilot," the airline said in a statement.

"Unfortunately the life of the captain could not be saved," the statement said. Czech Airlines is the state-owned Czech national carrier.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Roger Atwood)