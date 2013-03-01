* Czech PMI edges up to 49.9 in February, best result in a
year
* Analysts say data could point to mid-year recovery
* Central banker more sanguine about crown
By Michael Winfrey
PRAGUE, March 1 The outlook for Czech
manufacturing improved in February, with a with a rise in new
orders stabilising production, halting an 11 month slide and
putting it on the verge of expansion for the first time in a
year.
The central European state is struggling to pull out of a
year-and-a-half long recession caused by government tax hikes
and spending cuts and a collapse in demand for its exports due
to the crisis in the euro zone.
With sales abroad accounting for more than 80 percent of
output, falling demand for items such as cars from Volkswagen
unit Skoda Auto and Panasonic TVs have hit
manufacturing and driven unemployment to a record high.
But signs of improvement in Germany, the Czechs' biggest
single market, have given hope of recovery, helping
manufacturing show its best result in almost a year.
The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.9 in
February, the highest reading since March 2012 and above the
median forecast of 49.0 in a Reuters poll. In January it was
48.3. Any reading below 50 marks contraction.
Analysts said the slow improvement indicated the Czech
economy could start pulling out of recession by about mid-year,
in line with the government's forecasts.
"It seems that the worst is indeed over for Czech
manufacturing and the economy in general but this still must be
confirmed by improving confidence in the months to come," said
Radomir Jac, chief analyst at Generali PPF Asset Management.
Data on Friday showed German PMI expanded for the first time
in a year in February. Parallel numbers also revealed German
retail sales had grown at the fastest monthly rate in more than
six years in January.
For the Czechs, new orders increased for the first time
since last March, while output was flat. Manufacturers continued
to cut workforce, however, while cost pressures remained strong.
The Czech central bank has already cut interest rates to
almost zero and has said it will intervene against the currency
if it chooses to ease further. But at its last monetary policy
meeting, it said it saw that need as "less urgent".
"If all goes 'well' (e.g. no further round of crisis erupts
in the euro area), we are standing at the start of a gradual
return to normal economic conditions," central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer said in a presentation released on Friday.
Singer also noted that the crown was showing signs of
falling in comparison with its long-term upward trend.
In Poland, PMI shrank for the 11th straight month but edged
up to 48.9 points in February, a seven-month high, from 48.6 the
previous month. It was exactly in line with expectations
according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; editing by Patrick Graham)