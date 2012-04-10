UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
PRAGUE, April 10 Czech ruling coalition leaders agreed on budget savings for the coming years on Tuesday, bridging rifts that had threatened to topple their centre-right cabinet less than two years into its four-year term, two sources at the meeting said.
Prime Minister Petr Necas had said he would seek an early election if there was no agreement on Tuesday.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.