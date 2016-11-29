PRAGUE Nov 29 The Czech lower house on Tuesday
approved amendments to a draft bill designed to limit
politicians' business interests, moving closer to clipping the
wings of the country's billionaire Finance Minister Andrej
Babis.
The 'conflict of interest' law will prevent politicians
accumulating media, business and political power. It will
prohibit cabinet ministers from owning media firms and disallow
companies in which ministers own more than 25 percent from
accessing public contracts, non-automatic subsidies and
investment aid.
Only Babis's ANO movement and several independents opposed
the bill, which was originally approved in September but was
returned by the upper house with several minor modifications.
These were accepted by 125 votes in favour to 42 against.
To take effect, the law still needs the signature of
President Milos Zeman, who has indicated he would not oppose it.
ANO said that it would challenge the law at the
Constitutional Court.
Babis is the second richest Czech and the country's largest
private employer. His Agrofert group and other assets include
over 250 companies from chemicals and food producers to media,
forestry firms and fertility clinics, with over 30,000 workers.
His ANO movement, built as a protest party with a pro
business agenda but no deep ideological background, is the
front-runner in next October's general election.
Babis will be able to adhere to the law by transferring his
media outlets - daily newspapers Mlada fronta Dnes and Lidove
Noviny, and the country's largest private radio, Frekvence 1 -
and Agrofert to a relative or a trust fund.
Some have compared Babis with former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, who combined media and business with
political power. There are parallels too with U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, whose vast business interests
could create unpredented conflicts of interest, ethic experts
say.
Many of Babis's firms interact with the state. The Finance
Ministry also runs the tax administration, which collects data
on all businesses.
Babis has repeatedly said he never abused his position.
Although Agrofert generated most of its revenue last year -
167.1 billion crowns ($6.56 billion) - through private
transactions, a ban on public contracts and subsidies would
still be significant for the conglomerate.
($1 = 25.4800 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Richard Lough)