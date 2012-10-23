PRAGUE Oct 23 The Czech government will remove
its 2013 budget draft from this week's parliamentary agenda, a
party official said, amid a rebellion in the ruling Civic
Democratic Party over proposed tax hikes that are fundamental to
the spending bill.
"The budget will be pulled," Civic Democrat Vice-Chairman
Jiri Pospisil told reporters ahead of a parliamentary session
due to start on Tuesday afternoon.
Prime Minister Petr Necas's cabinet is on the brink of
collapse due to the rebellion against the proposed hikes to
value-added and income taxes. The cabinet has tied a vote of
confidence to the tax bill, which is separate from the budget
draft and may come to a vote on Friday.