* Coalition negotiations can start after Nov. 10
* Rebels close to president had called on Sobotka to resign
* Anti-graft ANO and Christian Democrats to join talks
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Oct 31 Czech Social Democrat leader
Bohuslav Sobotka took back control of talks to form a new
government on Thursday, defeating a bid to oust him by party
rebels unhappy over a poor election result.
The Social Democrats are the largest party in the new
parliament and have a chance to build a coalition with two other
groups, but their low share of last weekend's vote, at 20.5
percent, emboldened Sobotka's opponents.
The internal party squabble dented hopes the central
European country of 10.5 million could quickly emerge from a
political crisis that began with the fall of a centre-right
government in June amid bribery and spying allegations.
The party rebels led by Vice-Chairman Michal Hasek voted on
Sunday to remove Sobotka from the team negotiating a new
government and called on him to resign. The dissenters are close
to President Milos Zeman who has the legal power to appoint
prime ministers.
The normally soft-spoken Sobotka, 42, called the challenge a
coup attempt and quickly rallied support from rank-and-file
Social Democrats to force the rebels to back off.
"We have to quickly get back to full strength to be able to
negotiate the formation of the next government," Sobotka, a
former finance minister, said after a nine-member party
leadership team gave him a new mandate for the talks.
"We have the key responsibility as the winning party."
He said a wider gathering of the party's central executive
committee on Nov. 10 should endorse his continued leadership.
After that date, Sobotka said official coalition talks with
the anti-graft ANO movement of billionaire businessman Andrej
Babis - which came from nowhere to win second place in the
election - and the centrist Christian Democrats should start.
Both parties said on Thursday they might enter a coalition
with the Social Democrats, or support their minority cabinet.
The three parties could agree on laws improving transparency
of public tenders and property, addressing the anger at
widespread corruption that propelled ANO into parliament. But
ANO opposes any tax hikes, which will complicate the talks.
The Czech crown has largely shrugged off the election result
and the Social Democrats' rift, but stocks have gained ground as
the centre-left party is unlikely now to be able to push through
plans to raise taxes on banks and utilities.
SOBOTKA'S WIN IS PRESIDENT'S LOSS
The defeat of the rebels is a momentary loss for Zeman, who
led the Social Democrats in 1993-2001 and still has a big
influence in the party, represented by the Hasek wing.
Zeman's dislike for Sobotka stems from the party leader's
efforts in 2003 to block an attempt by Zeman to become
president. He has hinted he would prefer Hasek as prime
minister.
Zeman has made clear since being elected president in
January he would use his presidential powers to their limits.
In July, he defied the will of all parties and appointed a
caretaker government of his allies, which remains in office
despite losing a vote of confidence in August.
Zeman made no comment on the latest developments.
The Social Democrat rebels were weakened by the revelation
that they had secretly met Zeman after the election results last
Saturday and before the call for Sobotka's departure on Sunday.
Facing accusations from party officials that his actions
amounted to back-stabbing, Hasek abandoned the rebellion on
Thursday and said he might quit his party post.
"This is my error and I will reflect that when I decide on
my message for the party's executive committee," he told
reporters after declaring he would back Sobotka. "I do not
insist on my position as first vice-chairman."