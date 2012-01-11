By Robert Muller
PRAGUE Jan 11 The Czech government
approved a plan on Wednesday to return property confiscated from
churches during the 1948-1989 communist era, a deputy prime
minister said, overcoming a dispute that had threatened to
topple the cabinet.
Prime Minister Petr Necas had threatened to kick ministers
from the junior ruling Public Affairs out of the cabinet and
possibly bring down his government, if the party carried out a
threat to block the return of property and compensation payments
to churches.
But Public Affairs deputy chairwoman Karolina Peake told
journalists the party had withdrawn its opposition and the
government had passed the proposal.
"Due to the ultimatum we received, we were trying to find
the most responsible way out of this... absolutely,
nonsensically critical situation," Peake, who is also a deputy
prime minister, told journalists in a text message.
Necas's centre-right government has impressed investors with
its steps to narrow the budget deficit and plans to overhaul the
pension, health and welfare systems. A collapse over the church
property row would have been a negative sign for markets.
Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious
groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to
give back most assets confiscated under communism, plus about 59
billion crowns ($2.91 billion) split into 30 annual payments.
Public Affairs had mainly objected to the plan because they
said that with Czech economic growth expected to grind to a halt
in 2012 after contracting in the third quarter by 0.1 percent,
the government should wait for a recovery.
The return of church property has been planned since the
bloodless 1989 "Velvet Revolution".
But it has never won enough political support in the largely
atheist country. The leftist opposition strongly opposes the
measure, also citing severe economic headwinds.
The cabinet has been shaky since it took power in mid-2010
and has been beset by a string of internal rows caused by
corruption scandals, personality clashes, and the demands of
individual parties.
But it has survived due to a lack of alternative government
alliances and the ruling parties' fear that an early election
would hand power to the opposition.