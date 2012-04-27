* Cabinet wins vote 105-93
* Faces tough votes on taxes and fiscal reforms
* Early election not ruled out; opposition leads polls
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, April 27 The Czech centre-right cabinet
won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Friday, gaining a new
lease on life after the break-up of a junior ruling party
brought the austerity-driven administration to the brink of
collapse.
The result was expected after a faction from the split
coalition partner declared allegiance to the cabinet, but Prime
Minister Petr Necas still faces a tough task to push ahead with
his fiscal and health reforms in an evenly split parliament.
Analysts say an early election before regular polls in 2014
is still possible.
The final vote counted showed 105 deputies voted for the
government, with 93 against and 2 absent. The result was in
contrast to a surprise vote on Friday in Romania, where the
leftist opposition toppled the cabinet after just two months in
office.
Speaking to reporters after the vote, Necas said only once
since 1993 had a government won more support in a confidence
vote, and that was the initial vote for his cabinet in 2010 when
it secured 118 votes. But he said a tough fight lay ahead.
"Important votes are ahead of us. It will be necessary to
maintain this majority in favour of reforms and fiscal
consolidation," Necas said.
The centre-right coalition led by Necas took power in 2010
largely thanks to pledges to keep Czechs safe from a Greek-style
meltdown and on promises to weed out widespread corruption.
But the cabinet soon became embroiled in a string of graft
scandals. Last week, Necas threw junior coalition partner Public
Affairs out of the cabinet after its main leader was convicted
of paying some party members for loyalty.
With Necas's Civic Democrat party and its partner TOP09
together holding 92 seats, Necas must now count on the support
of an 11-member breakaway Public Affairs faction to push ahead
with a highly unpopular austerity drive.
The support may be enough to keep the cabinet afloat, given
that all ruling parties would suffer huge losses in an early
election.
But the weak majority will give individual deputies a lot of
leverage to steer changes to legislation.
Czech public debt totals 41 percent of gross domestic
product, less than half the EU average, and the opposition
Social Democrats - which would win an early election according
to polls - are not planning any unorthodox policies that may
scare investors.
This year's budget deficit target is 3.5 percent of GDP and
the government forecasts it will undershoot that. Necas has
pledged to achieve 2.9 percent next year and 1.9 percent in 2014
in an austerity drive that has helped push yields among the
safest in Europe, but which has drawn huge public protests due
to new taxes on goods and incomes.
About 90,000 Czechs led by trade unions marched through
Prague last weekend in probably the biggest rally since
demonstrations that brought down communism in 1989. Union
leaders are planning tougher protests, including strikes.