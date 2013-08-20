* Breaking grid-lock, parliament votes to dissolve itself
By Jana Mlcochova and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Aug 20 The Czech parliament voted on
Tuesday to dissolve itself, triggering an early election that
could hand the Communist Party a share in power for the first
time since a bloodless revolution ended the party's totalitarian
rule two decades ago.
Opinion polls show that the centre-left Social Democrats
will be the biggest party, but they will need support from other
groups to govern and the leader of the party said he would talk
to the Communists about forming a partnership.
In the eyes of many people in the country of 10 million
people, the Communists are linked to 41 years of repression. But
by being out of power for so long, the party has escaped the
taint of sleaze that has tarnished the governments that took
over from it.
Tuesday's vote to dissolve parliament came about after the
previous government folded under charges from prosecutors that
an aide to the prime minister, who was also his lover, had his
wife put under surveillance.
The dissolution was supported by 140 members of the 200-seat
lower house of parliament. The president, Milos Zeman, must now
schedule an election, likely to be at the end of October.
Zeman's chief of staff Vratislav Mynar said late on Tuesday
the president would meet party leaders on Friday to discuss the
date of the election.
In an interview with Reuters before the dissolution vote,
Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said he hoped his party
would form a minority government backed by other groups.
"It is definitely possible to expect negotiations with KSCM
(the Communist Party,)" Sobotka said. "The Communists are in a
number of town halls and in regional leaderships, and I do not
see it causing problems."
But he said his party would not accommodate the Communists'
programme or bring them into a governing coalition.
That was a nod to the toxic reputation the Communists still
have for many Czechs, and to worries about back-tracking on
market reforms in the Czech Republic, one of the more stable
emerging markets that has attracted heavy foreign investment.
ECONOMIC POLICY
Sobotka signalled though that if his party forms a
government, its economic policy would be more leftist than the
previous centre-right coalition government, with plans to raise
taxes for the biggest corporations and for high earners.
Before Vaclav Havel, who was nominated several times for the
Nobel Peace Prize, led the 1989 Velvet Revolution to force it
out, the Communist party held on to power through its feared
secret police and with backing from Red Army tanks which put
down the 1968 Prague Spring uprising.
Jiri Stransky, a dissident writer imprisoned under Communist
rule and a friend of the late Havel's, said he believed today's
Communists were dangerous populists.
"I am saddened that after nearly 24 years the country has
ended this way, when we started out so amazingly," he said.
An opinion poll conducted this month by Czech pollster SANEP
gave Sobotka's Social Democrats a 27.0 percent share of the
vote, followed by the Communists on 16.7 percent, and the
conservative TOP09 party with 13.1 percent.
Sobotka could try to win support for a government from other
leftist parties, but they are likely to be so small that it will
be tough to establish stable rule. That makes a partnership with
the Communists the more likely scenario.
The party has apologised for Communist-era repression, and
its domestic policies are not very far from those of the Social
Democrats. They both want corporations to pay more tax, and to
ramp up government investment.
But Communist lawmakers still call one another "comrade" and
the party's deputy chairman has a portrait of Karl Marx in his
office. In foreign policy, the Communists are more hardline.
They want to withdraw from the NATO military alliance.
The Czech Republic has been in a state of political turmoil
since June 13 when police, some wearing balaclavas, raided
government offices.
Prime Minister Petr Necas resigned after prosecutors charged
the head of his office, Jana Nagyova, with ordering intelligence
agents to put Necas's wife under surveillance. Necas, who is
divorcing his wife, later said Nagyova was his lover.
A caretaker government that took over from Necas failed to
win parliament's support, leading to Tuesday's vote on
dissolving parliament - the only way to break the stalemate.
Markets have been largely unfazed by the political turmoil
because fiscal rigour under previous governments has given
Prague the lowest borrowing costs among central European peers
and a debt load which is half the European Union average.
But the gridlock has delayed the drafting of the 2014 budget
and caused anxiety that, without firm political leadership, the
economy will stumble just as it is starting to emerge from
nearly two years of recession.