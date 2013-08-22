BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
PRAGUE Aug 22 Czech President Milos Zeman will formally dissolve the lower house of parliament on Aug. 28 after the chamber this week voted to disband, his spokeswoman Hana Burianova said on Thursday.
The president must now call an early election within 60 days. Zeman is expected to call the vote for Oct. 25 and 26. Burianova said Zeman would announce the election date at a news conference on Friday.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG, March 29 The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) are divided down the middle on whether to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, two sources told Reuters.