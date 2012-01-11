PRAGUE Jan 11 A Czech junior coalition
party will support a plan to return property confiscated from
churches during the 1948-1989 communist era, averting a threat
of a government collapse, a senior party source said on
Wednesday.
The centrist Public Affairs party had threatened to torpedo
an agreement on the property return and cash compensation,
saying the government should save during the economic downturn
in Europe.
Under a plan agreed by the ruling parties and 17 religious
groups led by the Catholic church, the government intends to
give back most assets confiscated between 1948 and 1989, plus
about 59 billion crowns ($2.93 billion) split into 30 annual
payments.