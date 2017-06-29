FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Czech party leading election polls pledges stable tax environment
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 20 hours ago

Czech party leading election polls pledges stable tax environment

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - The leading Czech political party going into an October parliamentary elections wants to keep the tax environment stable and not raise tax rates, its leader, the billionaire former finance minister Andrej Babis, said on Thursday.

Babis's ANO party, which holds a double-digit lead in polls, unveiled its tax plans for the autumn campaign on Thursday and said it would not propose any corporate tax changes and was opposed to new taxes on banks.

The party is part of a three-member coalition led by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats, who have laid out a plan to make up ground in polls by offering tax cuts for workers and introducing taxes on banks' assets. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.