Czech party leading election polls pledges stable tax environment

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - The leading Czech political party going into an October parliamentary elections wants to keep the tax environment stable and not raise tax rates, its leader, the billionaire former finance minister Andrej Babis, said on Thursday.

Babis's ANO party, which holds a double-digit lead in polls, unveiled its tax plans for the autumn campaign on Thursday and said it would not propose any corporate tax changes and was opposed to new taxes on banks.

The party is part of a three-member coalition led by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats, who have laid out a plan to make up ground in polls by offering tax cuts for workers and introducing taxes on banks' assets. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)