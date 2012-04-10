PRAGUE, April 10 Czech ruling coalition leaders agreed on budget savings on Tuesday, overcoming a rift that had threatened to topple the centre-right cabinet, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

Necas said leaders of the coalition's three parties had agreed to shoot for a fiscal deficit of 2.9 percent of annual economic output in 2013 and 1.9 percent in 2014.

He had earlier said he would seek an early election if there was no agreement on Tuesday.