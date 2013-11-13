PRAGUE Nov 13 The leader of the Czech
Republic's Social Democratic Party, Bohuslav Sobotka, said on
Wednesday he believed a coalition government could be formed by
the end of the year.
Sobotka, whose party had the biggest share of votes in last
month's parliamentary election, was speaking to reporters after
meeting President Milos Zeman to discuss formation of the
coalition government.
"We agreed with Mr. President that if coalition talks
proceed well, there's a real chance that the Czech Republic
could have a new government before year end," Sobotka said.