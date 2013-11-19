* President accused of plotting against would-be PM
* Clandestine meeting at chateau exposed
* Long-standing feud between president, former allies
* Intrigue risks causing political paralysis
By Jan Lopatka and Christian Lowe
PRAGUE, Nov 19 It had all the elements of a spy
thriller: a convoy of cars with tinted windows, a Baroque castle
outside the Czech capital, a clandestine meeting of senior
politicians.
This though was real, it happened late last month, and it
was the culmination of a battle for power between the Czech
President Milos Zeman and former allies who nearly ended his
political career 10 years ago.
In what Zeman's opponents call an unsuccessful coup d'etat,
the president is accused of trying to block Bohuslav Sobotka,
the leader of the Social Democratic party, from becoming prime
minister, in concert with rebels inside the party.
Zeman, who hosted the rebels at the castle, has said little
about the events, except that the meeting was not called at his
initiative and need not have been kept secret.
Indeed the meeting between Zeman and the anti-Sobotka
plotters was exposed and a weakened president has accepted that
Sobotka has the right to form a government.
But few people inside the Czech political elite think the
drama is over. The tricky process of forming a coalition
government could present new opportunities to rock the boat.
That could create prolonged political paralysis at a time
when decisive action is needed to lift the economy. Data
released this month showed the economy had slipped back into
recession in the third quarter of this year.
That is bad news for foreign investors - dominated by firms
from neighbouring Germany such as Volkswagen and
Siemens - who came to the Czech republic for its
robust growth and predictable politics.
BETRAYAL
The drama that played out last month has its roots in events
in 2002. Zeman had finished a successful stint as a Social
Democratic prime minister, and his party invited him to be its
candidate in the presidential election.
At a meeting of the party's members of parliament to discuss
Zeman's candidacy, there was a sudden turn-around. Senior party
figures, including some Zeman had groomed as his proteges,
changed their minds and withheld their support.
Sobotka, then finance minister, was one of those who voted
against Zeman, according to Czech media. Sobotka has declined
to answer questions about whether he voted against Zeman.
Zeman felt betrayed. Zeman, according to his memoirs, told
his party colleagues at that meeting he felt like Premysl Otakar
II, a 13th century Czech king who was killed when some of his
nobles deserted him on the battlefield.
After this, Zeman retreated to his farm-house in the remote
Vysocina region, about 120 km south-east of the capital.
He spent his days at home, or calling into the local pub. In
the summer, he was often photographed lying in a small
inflatable dinghy on a neighbourhood pond.
But he had not forgotten. His memoirs, "How I was wrong in
politics," published two years into his retirement, contained
withering descriptions of the people he felt had betrayed him.
Earlier this year, Zeman seized his opportunity to return.
He won election as president, playing on his support among
working class voters in the provinces, and his reputation as a
man with the common touch.
He quickly asserted power, even though the presidency is a
largely ceremonial post. After the previous, centre-right
government folded this year, he went against the will of
political parties and installed a caretaker government of his
allies.
REVENGE
In last month's parliamentary election Sobotka's party won
more votes than any other party, but less than they had
anticipated. Sobotka was vulnerable, especially as there were
rivals for the leadership in the party, who were also close to
Zeman.
As night fell on Saturday, Oct. 26 and the election results
came in, Sobotka was in the studios of Czech television taking
part in a live broadcast.
At about the same time, at least two sedan cars headed out
of Prague, drove along country roads and then through the
wrought iron gate into Lany Castle, a presidential retreat set
in woodland 40 km (25 miles) west of Prague.
The next day, the pro-Zeman faction inside the Social
Democratic party attempted to dump Sobotka, winning a majority
in the party's leadership for a non-binding resolution calling
on their leader to go.
Yet the rebellion turned out to be more farce than spy
thriller. A crew from Czech television managed to follow the
convoy of cars to the castle. When the journalists asked a
sentry at the gate who was inside, he gave them the names of
Sobotka's party rivals.
One of the rebels at the meeting later said it took place,
even though fellow participants were denying it. Several of the
rebels had to back down and apologise. Their leader, Michal
Hasek, stepped down from his post as first deputy chairman of
the Social Democrats.
In his only public comments on the meeting, Zeman told the
Pravo newspaper: "I do not see anything strange about the
content of this meeting and I see it as a bit comical that it
was kept in secrecy." Zeman also said it was Hasek, not him, who
had initiated the meeting.
Asked by Reuters if Zeman had discussed with the rebels
plans to force out Sobotka, the presidential administration said
it had no comment beyond what the president had said in the
newspaper interview.
SET-BACK
The incident shifted the balance of power back in Sobotka's
favour. Social Democrat insiders do not want to criticise the
head of state publicly, but they say in private Zeman tried to
engineer a coup and was beaten.
They say though that he will be back. Sobotka will start
negotiations soon on forming a coalition between his party, the
second-placed ANO party, run by business tycoon Andrej Babis,
and the centre-right Christian Democrats.
Sobotka will have to bridge big differences over policy.
If this process falters or drags on for a long time, Zeman,
who under the constitution has the power to appoint a prime
minister, could assert his influence again.
There is though a potential check on Zeman. If enough
members of parliament support it, they could vote through a
constitutional amendment to trim the presidential powers.