PRAGUE, Jan 4 Day-ahead trading volume soared by 73 percent in 2011 on Czech market operator OTE's daily auctions, helped by integrated power markets in the region and by more traders looking to balance short-term positions, OTE said.

Volumes hit 10,014 gigwatt-hours in 2011 - up from 5,786 GWh a year earlier - and represented more than 15 percent of the central European country's domestic power consumption, OTE said.

The average hourly price on the day-ahead market in 2011 was 50.56 euros ($66.00) per megawatt hour, up from 43.70 euros a year ago.

Volumes in the intraday electricity market and on the intraday gas market also rose significantly, OTE said.

The expected coupling of the Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian power markets in 2012 will further boost short-term electricity trade, the market operator said in a statement.

In December, grid operators in the region said Romania would join an ongoing effort to link central European power markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region with western Europe.

"Further expected integration of day-ahead and intraday markets on the implicit capacity allocation basis will contribute to additional development of short-term electricity trading in the Czech Republic," OTE said.

Gas trading also rose in 2011, with total volumes in the intraday market more than tripling to 188 GWh, OTE said. The average price in 2011 on the intraday gas market was 22.88 euros, the market operator added. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jane Baird)