* Day ahead volumes hit 10,014 GWh
* Average hourly day ahead price 50.56 euros
* Volumes represent 15 pct of Czech domestic use
PRAGUE, Jan 4 Day-ahead trading volume
soared by 73 percent in 2011 on Czech market operator OTE's
daily auctions, helped by integrated power markets in the region
and by more traders looking to balance short-term positions, OTE
said.
Volumes hit 10,014 gigwatt-hours in 2011 - up from 5,786 GWh
a year earlier - and represented more than 15 percent of the
central European country's domestic power consumption, OTE said.
The average hourly price on the day-ahead market in 2011 was
50.56 euros ($66.00) per megawatt hour, up from 43.70 euros a
year ago.
Volumes in the intraday electricity market and on the
intraday gas market also rose significantly, OTE said.
The expected coupling of the Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and
Romanian power markets in 2012 will further boost short-term
electricity trade, the market operator said in a statement.
In December, grid operators in the region said Romania
would join an ongoing effort to link central European power
markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region with
western Europe.
"Further expected integration of day-ahead and intraday
markets on the implicit capacity allocation basis will
contribute to additional development of short-term electricity
trading in the Czech Republic," OTE said.
Gas trading also rose in 2011, with total volumes in the
intraday market more than tripling to 188 GWh, OTE said. The
average price in 2011 on the intraday gas market was 22.88
euros, the market operator added.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jane Baird)