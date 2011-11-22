PRAGUE Nov 22 Czech power prices will rise by estimated 3.4 percent for consumers and 4.3 percent for small businesses in 2012, the central European country's energy regulator said on Tuesday.

The non-regulated part of power prices will increase by estimated 7.3 percent for households and the part determined by the regulator will go up 0.5 percent, accounting for an overall 3.4 percent rise, the regulator ERU said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Michael Kahn)