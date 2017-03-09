PRAGUE, March 9 Czech President Milos Zeman told
supporters on Thursday he would seek a second term in 2018,
ending speculation over whether he would run again.
Zeman, who has pushed for better ties with Russia and backed
Donald Trump in the U.S. vote last year, announced his decision
at an annual party at Prague Castle to celebrate the anniversary
of his election in 2013, one participant who asked not to be
named told Reuters. Other media outlets also reported Zeman's
comments.
Zeman will hold a news conference on Friday to officially
announce his decision to the public.
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew
Roche)