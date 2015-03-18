PRAGUE, March 18 The Czech Banking Association has agreed with the Czech Forex Club to stop calculating Prague interbank bid rates (PRIBID) from July due to their unnecessity, the institutions said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They said the only rates that would continue to be calculated and published will be offered rates, PRIBOR .

PRIBID rate fixings show the average market rate for the purchase of deposits, while PRIBOR is the average rate for selling deposits.

The new rules will also set a minimum six-month notice period for banks that want to stop participating in PRIBOR calculations.

The changes have been consulted with the central bank as the market regulator. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)