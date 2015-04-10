PRAGUE, April 10 The Czech Finance Ministry
asked the central bank (CNB) on Friday to investigate whether
the Prague Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR), the main
benchmark for the country's money market, may have been
manipulated.
In a letter sent to central bank Governor Miroslav Singer,
Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros referred to "unsettling
reports concerning PRIBOR rates, of which the most serious ones
include concerns of their manipulation".
The letter, shown to Reuters by Pros, added: "We believe
that suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR exist and have a
real basis and that the CNB should therefore properly and
thoroughly investigate these suspicions."
Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of
wrongdoing or spell out in the letter what his allegation was
based on.
But he referred to a March 24 article in business daily
Hospodarske Noviny which argued that the rates were kept
artificially high. Pros, a former corporate and investment
banking lawyer, was cited in the article as saying PRIBOR did
not correspond to market conditions.
PRIBOR is administered by the Financial Markets Association
of the Czech Republic, also called the Czech Forex Club, and
fixed daily from contributions by six banks.
Pros said the central bank should have oversight authority
over PRIBOR given the rate is being used as the reference rate
for many bonds, including state debt, some of which are listed
on the Prague Stock Exchange.
U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more than $6
billion for alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered
rate (Libor) and its euro cousin Euribor, and more than a dozen
people have also been charged with fraud-related offences.
The Libor rigging scandal put scrutiny on how all benchmark
prices are set, including foreign currency rates and the setting
of gold prices.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka;
editing by John Stonestreet)