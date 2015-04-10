(Repeats to replace earlier version with extraneous text at
* Deputy minister sends letter to c.bank after reports
* Says "suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR exist"
* Says rates too high, money market "almost frozen"
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 10 The Czech Finance Ministry
asked the central bank on Friday to investigate whether the
Prague Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR), the main
benchmark for the country's money market, may have been
manipulated to keep interest rates high.
In a letter to bank Governor Miroslav Singer, Deputy Finance
Minister Martin Pros referred to "unsettling reports concerning
PRIBOR rates, of which the most serious ones include concerns of
their manipulation".
The letter, shown to Reuters by Pros, added: "We believe
that suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR exist and have a
real basis and that the CNB (central bank) should therefore
properly and thoroughly investigate."
Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of
wrongdoing in the letter, which CNB communications head Marek
Petrus said the bank had received, declining to comment further.
Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased
scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal that undermined confidence
in the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Its full extent
became clear in 2012 when Barclays reached a settlement
with regulators, the first bank to do so.
Pros' letter referred to a March article in business daily
Hospodarske Noviny that argued PRIBOR rates were kept
artificially high
Pros, a former corporate and investment banking lawyer,
told Reuters that almost no money market funds were offered for
PRIBOR rates, showing they were not at the right level.
"The Czech money market has been almost frozen for several
years,' he said. "If PRIBOR were market equilibrium rates, there
would be faster circulation of money in the money market.
"Nobody knows (where the rates should be) as they should be
determined by the market but definitely they should be lower
than today."
PRIBOR is administered by the Financial Markets Association
of the Czech Republic and fixed daily from contributions by six
banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily
calculation, a Thomson Reuters spokesman said.
The contributing banks are Ceska Sporitelna, a local
subsidiary of Austria's Erste Group ; Belgian bank
KBC's CSOB; French Societe Generale's
Komercni Banka ; and the local units of Russia's
Expobank, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit
.
A spokesman for CSOB said its contribution process was
"compliant with all currently applicable European regulatory
standards."
Spokespeople at the other banks had no immediate comment.
The president of the Financial Markets Association could not be
reached.
OVERSIGHT
Pros said the central bank should have oversight authority
over PRIBOR given the rate is being used as the reference rate
for many bonds, including state debt, and for floating mortgage
rates, Pros said in the letter.
"Possible manipulation with PRIBOR would have a negative
impact on consumers and would mean a massive unjustified
enrichment of banks," he said.
In all, U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more
than $6 billion for alleged manipulation of Libor and its euro
cousin Euribor, and more than a dozen people have also been
charged with fraud-related offences.
The two-week PRIBOR rate, corresponding to the central
bank's main repo rate, was fixed at 0.16 percent on Friday.
Until last month it had been at 0.17 percent since November 2013
when it dropped after the central bank launched interventions to
weaken the crown currency to loosen monetary conditions.
The two-week repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since 2012.
Activity on the Czech interbank deposit market has been
concentrated at the short end, with 92.2 percent of trades made
on overnight deposits, according to a central bank survey from
January.
