* Deputy minister sends letter to c.bank after reports
* Says "suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR exist"
* Says rates too high, money market "almost frozen"
* C.bank says not aware of susicions, no reason to probe
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 10 The Czech money market was
under scrutiny on Friday after the deputy finance minister
warned its PRIBOR benchmark may have been manipulated, an
allegation the country's central bank said it saw no reason to
investigate.
The deputy minister, Martin Pros, asked the central bank to
investigate suspicions raised about the Prague Interbank Offered
Rate.
In a letter to bank Governor Miroslav Singer, Pros referred
to "unsettling reports concerning PRIBOR rates, of which the
most serious ones include concerns of their manipulation".
The letter, shown to Reuters by Pros, added: "We believe
that (the) suspicions ... have a real basis and that the CNB
(central bank) should therefore properly and thoroughly
investigate."
Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of
wrongdoing in the letter.
Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased
scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal that undermined confidence
in the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Its full extent
became clear in 2012 when Barclays reached a settlement
with regulators, the first bank to do so.
Pros' letter referred to a March article in business daily
Hospodarske Noviny that argued PRIBOR rates were kept
artificially high.
Pros, a former corporate and investment banking lawyer,
told Reuters that almost no money market funds were offered for
PRIBOR rates, showing they were not at the right level.
"If PRIBOR were market equilibrium rates, there would be
faster circulation of money in the money market," he said.
"Nobody knows (where the rates should be) as they should be
determined by the market but definitely they should be lower
than today."
NO 'SUSPICIONS'
The central bank said that, while it was dealing with the
letter, it saw no signs at all that the PRIBOR rates, which it
does not guarantee, were not in order.
"We would welcome if deputy M. Pros explained more closely
what he is basing his assertions on," it said in a statement.
"...The CNB does not see a reason what 'suspicions' it
should 'properly and thoroughly investigate'."
The selection of the panel of banks contributing to PRIBOR
is administered by the Czech Financial Markets Association,
according to rules on PRIBOR on the central bank website, and
the rates are fixed daily from contributions by six banks.
Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily calculation,
a Thomson Reuters spokesman said.
The contributing banks are Ceska Sporitelna, a local
subsidiary of Austria's Erste Group ; Belgian bank
KBC's CSOB; French Societe Generale's
Komercni Banka ; and the local units of Russia's
Expobank, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit
.
A spokesman for CSOB said its contribution process was
"compliant with all currently applicable European regulatory
standards." A spokesman for Ceska Sporitelna said the bank had
not received any input on the matter from oversight bodies.
Spokespeople at the other banks had no immediate comment.
The president of the Financial Markets Association also had no
comment.
OVERSIGHT CONUNDRUM
Pros said the central bank should have oversight authority
over PRIBOR given the rate was being used as the reference rate
for many bonds, including state debt, and for floating mortgage
rates.
The central bank countered that, "if it is interested in
this matter, the Finance Ministry (should take) charge."
Pros noted in his letter that any possible manipulation of
PRIBOR "would have a negative impact on consumers and would mean
a massive unjustified enrichment of banks."
In all, U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more
than $6 billion for alleged manipulation of Libor and its euro
cousin Euribor, and more than a dozen people have also been
charged with fraud-related offences.
The two-week PRIBOR rate, corresponding to the central
bank's main repo rate, was fixed at 0.16 percent on Friday.
Until last month it had been at 0.17 percent since November 2013
when it dropped after the central bank launched interventions to
weaken the crown currency to loosen monetary conditions.
The central bank's two-week repo rate has been at 0.05
percent since 2012.
The bank referred to earlier comments that the two-week repo
was not a market rate and that market rates can reflect factors
such as liquidity premium or counterparty credit risk.
Activity on the Czech interbank deposit market has been
concentrated at the short end, with 92.2 percent of trades made
on overnight deposits, according to a central bank survey from
January.
