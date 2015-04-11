* Babis says not aware of Pros request to investigate rates
* Fin min and central bank ask for concrete evidence
* Deputy says ready to provide analysis of market rates
PRAGUE, April 11 Czech Finance Minister Andrej
Babis said on Saturday he would demand that his deputy provides
concrete evidence of any potential manipulation of interbank
market rates after asking the central bank to investigate the
matter.
Babis told Reuters he disliked that he had not been informed
about a letter on Friday by his deputy Martin Pros prior to it
being sent to the Czech National Bank (CNB) and its publication
by Reuters and other media.
"I had not been informed about such an important letter and
learned about it from the media, which I consider very
non-standard," Babis told Reuters in a text message.
"I will demand that Mr. Pros provides concrete information
and evidence to the CNB about alleged market manipulation and
the CNB has to probe and investigate it," he said.
Pros asked the bank to investigate whether there could have
been manipulations of the Prague interbank offered rate (PRIBOR)
, determined by calculations from a panel of
contributing banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the
daily calculation.
Babis's call for concrete evidence followed a statement by
the central bank which said on Friday it had no knowledge of any
suspicions that the PRIBOR rates were not in order, and thus did
not see what should be investigated.
On Saturday, the CNB reiterated that and asked for more
information from Pros, as well as expressing dissatisfaction
with the way Pros communicated.
"We consider the fact that a deputy finance minister,
without the knowledge of his minister, sends a letter to the CNB
governor, which is provided to the media at the same time, to be
an unprecedented way of communication between the Finance
Ministry and the CNB in modern history of both institutions,"
said Marek Petrus, who oversees the communications department at
the bank.
"Therefore we would welcome if deputy minister Pros explains
closer what is he basing his assertions in the letter on and
that he also concretely proves them," he said, adding the bank
was always prepared to consider relevant inquiries.
Pros, a former investment banking lawyer, joined the
ministry a year ago as a nominee of the centre-left Social
Democrats. Babis is the head of the centrist ANO, the Social
Democrats' partner in a three-party coalition government.
In reaction to Babis's comments, Pros said he was ready to
provide his information to the bank but he had only publicly
available data.
"If so requested by the CNB, I will provide them with
analysis we made before drafting of the letter," he said in a
text message.
"However this is based on the information from public
sources, when we compared rates PRIBOR and EURIBOR with the
market."
It was not immediately clear who Pros was referring to when
he used the term "we", although he has his own team at the
ministry.
Pros did not accuse any institution or individual of
wrongdoing in his letter. One of the six banks on the panel that
commented on the matter on Friday said it followed all rules.
Another said it had received no input on the matter from any
oversight bodies.
