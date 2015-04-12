PRAGUE, April 12 A letter from a Czech deputy
finance minister asking the central bank to investigate if
interbank rates had been manipulated did not include evidence
supporting the allegations, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir
Tomsik said on Sunday.
"The letter is an unprecedented attack on the credibility of
the Czech banking sector which is not supported by any real
data," Tomsik said during a debate on Czech Television.
Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros has already faced sharp
criticism from the central bank and his superior, Finance
Minister Andrej Babis, over his letter, which was released to
the media on Friday.
Tomsik said on Sunday data showed there was a long-term
decline in the spread between official central bank rates and
market rates (PRIBOR).
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)