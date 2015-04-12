* Vice-Governor says has seen no evidence of interbank rate manipulation

* Banking body says no indication of any unfair practices

* Deputy finance minister says analysis shows rates look too high (Adds comment by deputy minister)

By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 12 A Czech central banker accused a deputy finance minister on Sunday of launching an attack on banking sector credibility by publicly asking for an investigation into potential manipulation of interbank rates and challenged him to back up his claims.

Central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said Martin Pros had not provided data to back up his allegations, joining criticism from the central bank and Pros's superior, Finance Minister Andrej Babis.

The country's banking industry body said it had not recorded any indications there may have been unfair practices involved in the calculation of Czech interbank rates, called PRIBOR , which serve as reference rates for many loans and bonds.

Deputy Finance Minister Pros sent a letter to the central bank asking for the investigation and released the letter to the media on Friday. He insisted on Sunday that a look at other instruments suggested interbank rates may be too high.

Tomsik said in a debate on public Czech Television the letter was outside standard communication channels and was damaging to the banking sector.

"The letter is an unprecedented attack on the credibility of the Czech banking sector which is not supported by any real data," Tomsik said during the debate.

Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal that undermined confidence in the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Czech banks have gone through the global financial crisis without any such scandal nor need for state aid.

The banking association said in a statement it learned about Pros' letter with "extreme concern".

"We consider this personal step of the deputy finance minister to be very unfortunate, because it damages the good name of the Czech banking industry," the association said.

"The Czech Banking Association has not noticed any indications of any unfair practices that the deputy minister talks about in his letter."

Tomsik said on Sunday data showed there was a long-term decline in the spread between central bank rates and PRIBOR.

PRIBOR rates are determined by calculations from a panel of six contributing banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily calculation.

"Data show clearly that the difference between non-market rate (official central bank rates) and the market rate, which includes a premium for liquidity and mainly the riskiness of banks, has been declining over the long term," Tomsik said.

He said Pros should provide more evidence quickly.

DEPUTY ARGUES RATES MAY BE TOO HIGH

Tomsik said the assertions in the letter may be based on a lack of understanding, and said there was a difference between the Czech market with surplus liquidity and the euro market where liquidity is added by the central bank.

Pros said in reaction to Tomsik that he was not saying that PRIBOR was indeed manipulated, but was led by desire to have a correct reference rate. He said he was basing his analysis on publicly available information, and was not making accusations against any party.

Pros said in written comments sent to Reuters his questions over PRIBOR were based among others on the fact that if interbank rates were to be derived from the more active euro-crown foreign exchange swaps market, they should be lower.

He also pointed out that some interest rate swaps, which have longer maturities than the PRIBOR rates calculated for up to 12 months, were trading at lower levels. The two-year swap was quoted at 0.28 percent on Sunday, according to the Reuters system, below the 12-month PRIBOR which stood at 0.48 percent.

The two-week PRIBOR rate, corresponding in maturity to the central bank's main repo rate, was fixed at 0.16 percent on Friday. The repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since 2012.

Activity on the deposit market has been concentrated at the short end, with 92.2 percent of trades made on overnight deposits, according to a central bank survey from January. (Editing by David Evans)