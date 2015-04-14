PRAGUE, April 14 The Czech Forex Club has not
received any complaints from any banks that would suggest
manipulation of rates on the country's interbank market, the
club said on Tuesday.
The Czech Forex Club vets reference banks that participate
in setting interbank rates which came under scrutiny last week
when deputy finance minister Martin Pros wrote to the central
bank asking it to investigate potential manipulation.
The letter from Pros, and its release to the media, was
criticised by the central bank as well as finance minister
Andrej Babis.
The forex club, which also takes part in formulating rules
for the participating banks, joined the central bank as well as
the Czech Banking Association in saying there was no indication
of any manipulation.
"The Czech Forex Club ... has not received any concrete
complaint from reference nor non-reference bank against any
breach of the ethics code, and any related potential
manipulation of the reference rates," it said in a statement.
It said historical development of Czech interbank rates,
known as PRIBOR, for 3-month maturity, for example,
did not show any suspicious volatility that would suggest
manipulation, and called on Pros to supply evidence for his
suspicions.
Pros has said that his analysis of publicly available data
had shown that PRIBOR rates looked too high when compared with
other instruments.
He cited foreign exchange swaps and interest rate swaps as
instruments that suggested the PRIBOR rates could be lower.
U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more than $6
billion for alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered
rate (Libor) and its euro cousin Euribor.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jane Merriman)