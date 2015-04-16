PRAGUE, April 16 The Czech central bank will use
standard channels to look into whether interbank money market
rates could have been manipulated, according to a letter that
was posted on a news website on Thursday.
Lidove Noviny's website said central bank governor Miroslav
Singer had sent a letter to Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros,
reiterating the bank's criticism that Pros had made public a
letter asking for such an inquiry, and saying an inquiry would
be made using the usual procedures.
"I would like to express my strong objection to the way you
communicated such a sensitive issue ... (but) I am handing it
over to the appropriate departments for processing and
investigation in a standard way," Singer wrote, according to the
letter posted www.lidovky.cz.
The central bank said it would not comment on its dealings
with the finance ministry. Pros could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Pros had sent a letter to the central bank asking for an
inquiry into Czech interbank rates, or PRIBOR, and
released the letter to the media last Friday.
The Czech banking association, which also criticised Pros's
actions, said it had not recorded any indications there may have
been unfair practices involved in PRIBOR's calculation.
The bank has also said it had seen no concrete evidence that
would suggest manipulation of PRIBOR.
Pros was also criticised by Finance Minister Andrej Babis
for sending the letter publicly and without his knowledge.
Pros has said his doubts were based on comparing PRIBOR
rates with other market instruments.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Louise Ireland)