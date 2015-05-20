(Adds central bank, deputy comments, details)
PRAGUE May 20 Czech Finance Minister Andrej
Babis has dismissed his deputy Martin Pros, who set off a
dispute with the central bank last month after calling for an
investigation into interbank rate settings, because of a "loss
of confidence".
The ministry gave no other details in a short statement
announcing the dismissal on Wednesday.
Pros triggered a row in April when he wrote to central bank
Governor Miroslav Singer to investigate whether the Prague
Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR), the main benchmark
for the country's money market, may have been manipulated to
keep interest rates high.
Pros provided his letter to Reuters and other media,
prompting the central bank to accuse the deputy of launching an
attack on the banking sector's credibility by publicly asking
for a probe.
Pros could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. He told
news website E15.cz he had been surprised by the dismissal but
declined to comment on the reasons, saying there have been
multiple issues debated with the minister.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) has not launched any formal
investigation into PRIBOR rates, which have remained steady
since the row started. It has said it would use standard
channels to look into the case.
"The CNB is not aware of any facts about manipulation in the
market in the case of PRIBOR rates," it said on Wednesday.
"The CNB has not received any information from Mr. Pros to
this day on the basis of which it could possibly start an
investigation."
Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of
wrongdoing in his April 10 letter. The former corporate and
investment banking lawyer told Reuters then that almost no money
market funds were offered for PRIBOR rates, showing they were
not at the right level.
He also said his questions over PRIBOR were based among
others on the fact that if interbank rates were to be derived
from the more active euro-crown foreign exchange swaps market,
they should be lower.
Pros's letter drew criticism from Babis, who had immediately
called on him to provide concrete evidence.
The Czech banking association, which also criticised Pros's
actions, has said it had not recorded any indications there may
have been unfair practices involved in PRIBOR's calculation.
