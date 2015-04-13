* Interbank rates unchanged from Friday's levels

* Deputy minister's call for PRIBOR probe sparks sharp criticism

* Central bank, bank association, banks say no sign of wrongdoing (Adds bank comment)

PRAGUE, April 13 Czech interbank PRIBOR fixings were unchanged on Monday after coming under scrutiny when a deputy finance minister asked the central bank late last week to investigate claims that the rates may have been manipulated.

Central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik accused the deputy minister, Martin Pros, on Sunday of launching an attack on the banking sector's credibility in a letter to the central bank that was also released to media.

The Czech Banking Association also said over the weekend that it had not seen any indications of possible unfair practices in setting the rates.

PRIBOR rates were fixed on Monday at 0.15 percent for overnight deposits, 0.16 percent for two weeks, 0.31 percent for three months, 0.39 percent for six months and 0.48 percent for 12 months, according to Reuters system data. These were unchanged from Friday's levels.

Money market benchmarks worldwide have been under increased scrutiny since a rate-rigging scandal undermined confidence in the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

Tomsik said on Sunday that data showed there was a long-term decline in the spread between non-market central bank rates and PRIBOR rates.

The central bank's key two-week repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since late 2012. PRIBOR is a reference rate for many bonds and loans.

Pros has not accused any individual or institution of wrongdoing.

Six banks contribute quotes for daily fixings: Ceska Sporitelna, a local subsidiary of Austria's Erste Group ; Belgian bank KBC's CSOB; French Societe Generale's Komercni Banka ; and the local units of Russia's Expobank, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit.

Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily calculation.

Komercni Banka's spokesman said it was "fully ready to cooperate with the Czech National Bank and Ministry of Finance in order to dispel doubts that have been opened by the unexpected sequence of the latest events".

"Komercni Banka uses very strict rules that eliminate any manipulation with its inputs for the PRIBOR calculation."

Raiffeisenbank said it had not registered any problems in connection with PRIBOR, nor received any suggestions from public authorities or the regulator. UniCredit's Czech unit said it would not offer any comment beyond what had been said in the statements of the central bank and the banking association.

CSOB had already said on Friday it had followed all relevant rules, while Ceska Sporitelna said it had received no input on the matter from any oversight bodies.

Pros said late on Sunday that his questions were based, among other things, on the fact that the interbank rates were higher than those implied by the more active euro-crown foreign exchange swaps market.

He also pointed out that some interest rate swaps, which have longer maturities, were trading at lower levels. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)