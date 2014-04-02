PRAGUE, April 2 The Prague Stock Exchange,
part of the CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG), will shorten the
settlement period for trades to two days from three as of Oct. 6
in order to align its operations with other exchanges, the
bourse said on Wednesday.
"The shortened time period between the execution of a trade
and its settlement covers all securities tradable on the joint
trading platform XETRA, settled via the local central security
depositories and cleared by the counterparties in Budapest,
Ljubljana, Prague and Vienna," the bourse said.
"Due to this improvement, exchange trades will be processed
and settled faster, while clearing members will benefit from a
greater mobility of collateral."
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)