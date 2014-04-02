PRAGUE, April 2 The Prague Stock Exchange, part of the CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG), will shorten the settlement period for trades to two days from three as of Oct. 6 in order to align its operations with other exchanges, the bourse said on Wednesday.

"The shortened time period between the execution of a trade and its settlement covers all securities tradable on the joint trading platform XETRA, settled via the local central security depositories and cleared by the counterparties in Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague and Vienna," the bourse said.

"Due to this improvement, exchange trades will be processed and settled faster, while clearing members will benefit from a greater mobility of collateral." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)