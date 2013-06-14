China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
PRAGUE, June 14 A junior partner in the Czech ruling coalition is losing confidence in Prime Minister Petr Necas after police charged his close aide with abuse of office and corruption, but the party will not make any immediate decision on leaving the coalition, the party's chief said.
"My confidence in him (Necas) is falling below freezing point. However new information is still coming out and the issue is quite complicated," Karolina Peake, head of the junior LIDEM party, told Reuters.
"We have at least the weekend to make an informed decision."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.