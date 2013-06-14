PRAGUE, June 14 A junior partner in the Czech ruling coalition is losing confidence in Prime Minister Petr Necas after police charged his close aide with abuse of office and corruption, but the party will not make any immediate decision on leaving the coalition, the party's chief said.

"My confidence in him (Necas) is falling below freezing point. However new information is still coming out and the issue is quite complicated," Karolina Peake, head of the junior LIDEM party, told Reuters.

"We have at least the weekend to make an informed decision."