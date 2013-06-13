PRAGUE, June 13 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said he had no reason to consider resigning on Thursday after anti-organised-crime police made a series of raids around the country that also involved his office.

"I am personally convinced that I did not do anything dishonest and that my colleagues have not done anything dishonest either," Necas told reporters.

"Therefore I do not have any reason to consider a resignation and, thus, the fall of the government."