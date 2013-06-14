PRAGUE, June 14 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Friday he would not resign after police charged seven people including his close collaborators with abuse of office and corruption.

Necas told parliament the corruption charges related to political deals within his party and should not be seen as criminal activity.

"This is my opinion that I have no reason to back off from, and it is an opinion that leads me not to heed calls...to resign," he said.