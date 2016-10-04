BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
PRAGUE Oct 4 Zuno Bank, the Czech online banking unit of Raiffeisen, plans to end its operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by the end of the first half of 2017 as part of consolidation efforts by its parent group, it said on Tuesday.
Zuno's activities will be transferred to Raiffeisenbank in the Czech Republic and Tatra Banka in Slovakia, it said.
Raiffeisen had agreed to sell Zuno in 2015 to ABH Holdings SA, parent company of Russia's Alfa Banking Group, but that deal fell through earlier this year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14