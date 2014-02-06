PRAGUE Feb 6 The Czech central bank made no
changes to monetary policy on Thursday, leaving in place its
foreign exchange intervention regime launched in November last
year to fight the threat of deflation.
The bank also said in a statement it kept the two-week repo
rate at a record low of 0.05 percent.
The bank's governing board decided on Nov. 7 to start
intervening on the open market for the first time over a decade
to weaken the crown.
On Thursday, the bank kept its commitment to maintain the
crown currency close to a level of 27 crowns to the euro and
reiterated that commitment was one-sided, meaning the crown can
float freely on the weak side of the level.
The bank has said it expected to keep using the crown
exchange rate as a policy tool until 2015.
Governor Miroslav Singer is due to hold a news conference at
1315 GMT.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet)