PRAGUE Nov 7 The Czech central bank started selling crowns on the foreign exchange market on Thursday to prop up inflation and will keep intervening for a long time until it sees significant inflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer said.

Singer said the bank had unlimited means to intervene against its own currency and would not exit the regime until it is very confident it would not have to start intervening again.

He told a news conference it was unclear if maintaining interventions throughout 2014 would be enough.

"I think it is absolutely clear to us that we are in for the long term," Singer said.