PRAGUE Jan 16 Czech-based CPI Property Group
said it has agreed to acquire 11 shopping centres and other
retail businesses from two funds managed by CBRE Global
Investors.
A CPI spokesman declined to comment on the value of the
deal, estimated by Czech media at around 650 million euros ($689
million).
The acquisition includes shopping centres in the Czech
Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania, CPI said.
The deal has to be approved by market regulators, with a
ruling expected within a month, a CPI spokesman said.
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton)